JOHNSON CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — A woman was killed in a car crash in southwest Kansas Thursday afternoon.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), at 1:31 p.m., 48-year-old Gladis Antillon Garcia, from Johnson City, Kansas, was driving a 2004 Chevy truck southbound on Kansas Highway 27.

As she began to turn east onto U.S. Route 160, the KHP says she was hit by a 2007 Peterbilt semi-trailer driven by a 28-year-old from New Mexico.

Antillon Garcia was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi-trailer was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.