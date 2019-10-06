Woman pronounced dead at the scene of fatality accident in Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – A McPherson woman is dead after a one vehicle fatality accident this morning in Hutchinson.

Reno County Sheriff’s Department said that at approximately 9:41 a.m. Saturday, sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the area of 69th avenue and Wilson road after receiving report of a possible injury accident.

A reporting party said they found a vehicle that went off an embankment at the T-intersection, with possibility of an occupant still inside.

When sheriff’s arrived to the scene around ten minutes after the call, they had to force open the locked vehicle to make contact with the occupant, Evelyn Black, 64-years-old, of McPherson.

Black was pronounced dead at the scene and her next of kin has been notified.

The accident is still under investigation.