Woman rescued from vehicle after losing control, landing in ditch

ROCKFORD, Kan. (KSNW) – A woman was hurt after a single car crash in southeast Sedgwick County.
It happened at around 1:32 p.m. in the town of Rockford just southeast of Wichita.
The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s office says an 18-year-old woman got trapped in her car after she lost control of her car and landed in a ditch.
She was removed and taken to the hospital with severe injuries.
The crash is still under investigation.
