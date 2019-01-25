Woman rushed to Topeka hospital amid Midwest cold snap

Copyright by KSNW - All rights reserved

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - A woman has been rushed to a hospital after she was found suffering from apparent cold exposure on the front porch of a Topeka home amid plunging temperatures.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the woman's name and further information about her condition weren't immediately available.

A dispatcher for the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center says police and rescue workers were called just after 7 a.m. Friday to the home in the central part of the city.

The National Weather Service reported Topeka temperatures dropped to 1 degree early Friday morning.

Topeka police spokeswoman Gretchen Koenen said Thursday that officers had responded to four calls since Sunday in which they were asked to check the welfare of people suffering from exposure.

