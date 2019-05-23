Woman survives after jumping into flooding Kansas River

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) - A Lawrence woman is safe Thursday morning after jumping into the flooding Kansas River.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office got a call about a 31-year-old woman bobbing in the water around 9:30 a.m. Initial reports indicated the woman was walking along the river bank and slipped into the river. However, a spokeswoman with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said the woman jumped from a bridge spanning the Kansas River.

Deputies went to the scene found she was able to get out successfully by herself.

River monitors report the Kansas River is just under flooding stage and will submerge low-lying land around it on Friday. The river is projected to be 21 feet high on Sunday.

