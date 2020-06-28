Workforce Alliance Center shuts its doors after exposure to COVID-19

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– The Workforce Alliance Center in south central Kansas has closed their doors to in-person visits. After trying it for just one months. The center’s president says this is because of one case of COVID-19 exposure, so they have gone back to online work.



“We only had about a quarter of our staff back in the facility the majority of our services are being conducted virtually and we were 100 percent a virtual service from the middle of march to the end of May and so we are very easily able to transition back to the virtual services, said Amanda Duncan, Vice President at the Workforce Alliance Center.

As a precaution, the Workforce Alliance Centers in Butler and Sumner counties have stopped in-person visits as well.

