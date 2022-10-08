WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — 10th annual Expanding Your Horizons workshop will be held Saturday, Oct. 22, at Wichita State University’s Hubbard Hall.
The annual one-day event allows middle school girls from across the area the chance to explore STEM careers. WSU faculty, staff, and students volunteer to be role models for the girls who will participate in hands-on activities and learn more about careers in STEM fields.
Registration is $15 and includes interactive track workshops, lunch, T-shirt, and a WSU bag. The deadline to register is Oct. 18.
