PARSONS, Kans. — An illusionist known around the world and featured on many popular television shows, is making an appearance in Parsons, Kansas.

For one show only, the performance of “Reza – Edge of Illusion” will take place Friday, April 29th at 7:00 p.m. at the Parsons, Kansas Municipal Auditorium.

According to a recent media release, Reza’s current tour will, “transport concert level lightning and production, merged with the most incredible cutting-edge magic in existence today.”

Reza has generated worldwide buzz and a loyal fan base with his passion for creating signature grand-scale illusions with familiar everyday objects.

“From impossibly re-filing the cream of an Oreo cookie to passing a live buzz saw through an audience member’s neck, Reza’s magic not only wow’s audiences but also manages to connect on a personal level,” the media release states.

Reza has made appearances on many popular television shows in 31 countries, including A&E’s “Duck Dynasty,” The CW’s “Penn & Teller: Fool Us,” TBN’s “The Huckabee Show” and his latest project “Magic Caught on Camera,” currently airing on the Travel Channel.

In Branson, Missouri, Reza performs over 250 shows per year and was recently awarded “Illusionist of the Year” for his performances.

Tickets for “Reza – Edge of Illusion” start at $25 and are available online by clicking here, or by calling (323) 929-7392.