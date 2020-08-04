WPD looking for missing 12-year-old girl

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department is asking for the public’s help Tuesday to locate a missing 12- year-old girl.
WPD says Maritza Jaimes-Rivera, 12, left her home willingly from the 1100 block N Green St.
She was last seen Tuesday morning wearing a pink sweater.
Police are asking anyone with information of her whereabouts to call 911.
