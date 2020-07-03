WWII Hero’s Mission Still Flying High

When a WWII veteran wanted to put up a flagpole, he struggled to find a company that could do so.

So, in the true spirit of the Greatest Generation, he figured it out for himself.

Now more than five decaes later, his mission is still flying high.

“We’ve got United States flags, we’ve got Kansas flags,” Rose Jones said.

Damon and Rose Jones have quite the inventory, of flags.

“We have Army, we have Korean War veterans flags,” Rose Jones said.

Rose said they always carry military flags, the ones for Korean War heroes are extra special to her, her father served in the Korean War.

“My wife and I are both very patriotic, Damon Jones said.

The Jones make up Kansas Flags and Flagpoles.

The company was started by WWII Army Air Corps Veteran John Drummond and his wife Dorothy.

“It’s been really special and we are going to keep it for a long time,” Damon Jones said.

He said after the war, his uncle spent many years in air traffic control, and when he retired he wanted to fly Old Glory.

“He wanted to put a flag pole up, you know he wanted to fly a flag, because of all he had done in his lifetime and he couldn’t find one,” Damon Jones said.

So he, and his wife Dorothy, started their own business.

Now, nearly fifty years later, the shelves are still stocked.

“There’s two different kinds of flags that we sell,” Rose Jones said.

She said it depends on how much wind you see, and the Jones not only stand by their flags, but the poles.

“It can stand pretty much anything that happens to us here in the state of Kansas,” Damon Jones said.

Damon said they hand- dig the holes, and the company continues to be a family affair.

“We’ve probably put in 3-400 poles,” Damon Jones said.

He said every time you go to walk up to a flagpole, it’s special.

“It gives you a great feeling, something of pride and we are just blessed to have the opportunity to do that every time we put the flag pole up, Damon Jones said.

He said they’ve met so many amazing people along the way, many of them veterans.

“Some of them have teared up when that flag went up, so you know it’s just in their heart,” Damon Jones said.

The Jones said they are thankful to carry on a family company, with deep ties, to service to the flag.

“A lot of people fought awful hard for those red and white stripes and all those white stars, they fought a great deal for that and what it stands for,” Damon Jones said.