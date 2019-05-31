Wyandotte County repeals pit bull ban

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) – Wyandotte County leaders have voted to end the county’s 29-year-old ban on pit bulls.

Fox4KC reports that the Unified Government’s Board of Commissioners voted 6-3 Thursday evening to repeal the ban, which had prohibited ownership of breeds including Staffordshire bull terriers, American pit bull terriers, American Staffordshire terriers or dogs with characteristics of those breeds.

The county joins other cities, including Liberty, Missouri, and Eudora and Roeland Park, Kansas, which have repealed bans in recent years.

Anyone who violated the ban before Thursday night’s vote could have been fined up to $1,000 or been sent to jail for up to 90 days.



