Youngest woman to fly solo around the world visits Wichita Aero Club

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - The Wichita Aero Club flew in a special guest for its monthly meeting on Wednesday.

Shaesta Waiz is the youngest woman to fly solo around the world in a single-engine aircraft.

She's also the first female certified civilian pilot in Afghanistan.

Waiz says she is passionate about teaching young girls about stem and aviation.

"Dream big," said Shaesta Waiz. "Don't allow anything to make you feel that you're not smart enough or capable enough. If I can get into a small plane and fly it around the world, believe me, the next generation can do anything that they set their mind to."

Waiz said she looked to Amelia Earhart for inspiration while she was on her flight around the world.