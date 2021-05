YouTube bans Kansas school board’s video over COVID comments

FILE – This March 20, 2018, file photo shows the YouTube app on an iPad. More than a month after the U.S. presidential election, YouTube says it will start removing newly uploaded material that claims widespread voter fraud or errors changed the outcome. The Google-owned video service said Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 that this is in line with how it has dealt with past elections. That’s because Tuesday was the “safe harbor” deadline for the election and YouTube said enough states have certified their results to determine Joe Biden as the winner. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas public school district is trying to figure out how to keep school board meetings accessible online without hindering public comments.

The Kansas City Star reports that the discussions in the Shawnee Mission school district in Kansas are coming after YouTube concluded that a video of a recent meeting spread misinformation about COVID-19 and removed it.

The Shawnee Mission school board’s meeting Monday saw several parents and a Kansas lawmaker call for the district to remove its mask mandate.

Several district residents have spread misinformation at government meetings during the past year. But Shawnee Mission district spokesperson David Smith said it was the first time a district video was removed.