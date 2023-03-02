WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) released more information regarding the fake shooting calls at schools across Kansas on Wednesday.

The KBI said in a statement that at least 17 law enforcement jurisdictions received these threats from 7:50 a.m. to 9:50 a.m.:

The KBI commends Kansas law enforcement on their exceptional response to the multiple swatting incidents that occurred yesterday at Kansas high schools. At least 17 law enforcement jurisdictions received hoax calls reporting shootings at high schools in their communities. These calls were received on Wednesday, March 1 between 7:50 and 9:50 a.m. As soon as the first incidents occurred, our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners, the Kansas State Department of Education’s Safe and Secure Schools Unit, and school officials across Kansas, began collaborating to safeguard our students. These calls are very serious crimes that put innocent people at risk and have potentially dangerous consequences. We are working with our partners in an attempt to identify those responsible. While yesterday’s threats were not credible, as a reminder, any threats of school violence should be reported to the KBI at https://www.kbi.ks.gov/sar or to the Kansas School Safety hotline at 1-877-626-8203. Melissa Underwood, KBI Communications Director

KSN News was made aware of the following high schools and districts on Wednesday:



Wichita North High, El Dorado High School, Wellington High School, Russell High School, Garden City High School, Liberal High School, Manhattan High School West Campus, Topeka‘s Highland Park High, Lawrence Free State High School, the Udall school district, and the Salina districts.

There have not been any arrests yet made in these swatting calls. An investigation remains ongoing.

