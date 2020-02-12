KBI assisting in suspicious death investigation in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Kan. (KSN) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, and the Office of the State Fire Marshal are investigating after a Vermillion man was found dead in his home following an explosion and fire.

On Jan. 24, at approximately 7:15 a.m., several 911 calls were received reporting an explosion and fire at 301 5th St. in Vermillion, Kansas. Emergency crews responded and once the fire was extinguished, they searched the home and located the homeowner, 83-year-old Donald E. McLaughlin, deceased inside.

An autopsy was performed and an investigation into the fire and McLaughlin’s death began. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office requested KBI assistance on Friday, Feb. 7, when circumstances surrounding McLaughlin’s death appeared suspicious.

Authorities do not believe a threat exists to the public related to this incident. The investigation is ongoing.