JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has announced that it has executed search warrants against a local law enforcement agency, on Wednesday.

According to the KBI, several search warrants were executed against Junction City Police Department (JCPD) and other police facilities in Geary County.

The KBI said that the case was initiated on June 7 and several JCPD personnel were put on administrative leave pending the outcome of the case. The JCPD is fully cooperating with the investigation.

No arrests have been made as of yet, and no further details will be given out at this time.