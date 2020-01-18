KBI investigate officer-involved shooting, arrest fleeing suspect

PAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is looking into an officer-involved shooting that occurred following a traffic stop near Larned, Kan.

KBI says that early Saturday morning at approximately 1:30 a.m., a Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office deputy initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle along U.S. Highway 56, about three miles East of Larned. The deputy says he smelled marijuana when he approached the car and asked the two male occupants to exit.

An altercation occurred between the deputy and the vehicle’s passenger, Alejandro Alvarado, 21, of Lincoln, Neb., during the pat-down and the deputy fired shots at the subject. Alvarado then fled on foot.

Alvarado was arrested just after 8 a.m. at 551 R Rd. in Pawnee Rock, Kan. EMS responded and evaluated Alvarado, though he had not been shot during the earlier incident.

He was booked into the Pawnee County Jail on an outstanding warrant for aggravated assault out of Finney County.

The investigation is ongoing.

