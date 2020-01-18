KBI investigate officer-involved shooting, Pawnee County Sherrif’s look for suspect

PAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is looking into an officer-involved shooting that occurred following a traffic stop near Larned, Kan.

KBI says that early Saturday morning at approximately 1:30 a.m., a Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office deputy initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle along U.S. Highway 56, about three miles East of Larned. The deputy says he smelled marijuana when he approached the car and asked the two male occupants to exit.

An altercation occurred between the deputy and the vehicle’s passenger, Alejandro Alvarado, 21, of Lincoln, Neb., during the pat-down and the deputy fired shots at the subject.

Alvarado then fled on foot, crossed the highway, and was last seen running south from the U.S. Highway 56.

It is unknown if Alvarado was injured by the deputy’s gunfire and remains at large. The deputy was not injured during the incident. The driver of the vehicle was taken to the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office for questioning.

KBI and Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Alejandro Alvarado, who is approximately 5 ft. 7 in. tall, weighing 150 lbs. He has a tattoo on his neck that reads “one hundred” in black script lettering. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a dark-colored top with lighter colored sleeves.

Alvarado may be armed. If you see him or know of his whereabouts, authorities asked you not to approach, but to call 911 or the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME. Anonymous tips can also be made online at https://www.kbi.ks.gov/sar.

