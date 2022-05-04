ALLEN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A dead body that was found by Allen County deputies has prompted an investigation by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI).

The body of 68-year-old Richard Diehl was found in the shop outside of his home in rural La Harpe, Kansas.

According to a news release, on Tuesday, May 3, around 9:55 a.m., the Allen County Sheriff’s Office received a call from someone who said they found the dead body of a family member.

Deputies responded to the address, where they located Diehl’s body. He was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy revealed the cause of death to be a homicide.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the KBI at 1-800-572-7469 or submit a tip online.