WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate after a man was found dead in Stanton County during a standoff.

The KBI said in a news release around 3:50 a.m. Saturday, the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office requested the KBI’s assistance. Preliminary information indicated around 5:15 p.m. Friday, a female juvenile reported physical injuries received during an altercation.

Deputies arrived at a trailer home in Johnson City, attempting to talk to Ricky Thompson, 45. He would not answer the door but deputies could hear him inside.

The release says law enforcement received a search warrant and was provided a key. Deputies attempted to enter the home, but Thompson blocked the door and began threatening them. Deputies retreated and called the Grant County Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas Highway Patrol Special Response Team to assist.

Law enforcement negotiated with Thompson, attempting to convince him to come out. At one point, Thompson stood in the doorway yelling, and KHP fired a “less-than-lethal munition” toward him.

The release says an armored vehicle breached the door and a phone was thrown inside to try to improve communications. After a short while, Thompson became quiet, so a drone was used to view inside the house.

Footage indicated Thompson was injured in a back bedroom, according to the release. KHP cleared the home and EMS rendered aid to Thompson, who appeared to have suffered a single gunshot wound to the head.

A firearm was located next to Thompson. The KBI says no law enforcement officers discharged their firearms during the incident.

Thompson was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation is ongoing.