WAMEGO (KSNT) – A Wamego man has been arrested in connection to the apparent overdose death of a 21-year-old man.

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), in September of 2021, the Wamego Police Department investigated the death of Jayson Ebert at a home in Wamego. Ebert died from an apparent fentanyl overdose.

On Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 9:25 a.m., KBI agents arrested McKaine T. Farr, 20, on suspicion of distribution of a controlled substance causing great bodily harm or death. Farr was arrested at a home in rural Wamego and booked into the Pottawatomie County Jail.

The KBI says Farr knowingly provided counterfeit tablets laced with fentanyl which caused Ebert’s death. The investigation is currently ongoing.