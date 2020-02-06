KC Police Chief lauds officers’ restraint during Chiefs’ parade chase

Law enforcement personnel surround a car after it was stopped as the driver approached the crowd near Union Station attending the Super Bowl parade and rally for the Kansas City Chief in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

Kansas City, Kan. (AP) – Kansas City officials are praising the decision-making and restraint shown by the officers who stopped an allegedly impaired driver who led police on a chase along the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade route.

Prosecutors on Thursday charged 42-year-old Addae Doyle, of Kansas City, Kansas, with resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.

Kansas City Police Chief Rick Smith said at a news conference that the arresting officers avoided hitting the speeding car along the route or shooting the driver because they didn’t want the car to veer off course and hit fans.

No one was hurt and the parade went off hours later without a hitch.