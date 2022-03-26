KANSAS CITY, Kan. (FOX4KC/WDAF) — A firefighter seriously injured in a fall likely has a long recovery ahead of him according to the Kansas City, Kansas Fire Department.

The 19-year veteran of the department was injured when he fell through a weathered skylight in an industrial area near South 55th Street and Kansas Avenue Friday morning.

The department was helping police investigate after a worker had also fallen through a skylight on the roof of a commercial building at the TSL truck yard.

The department said the firefighter injured his arms and one of his legs in the fall. While he had a successful surgery Friday afternoon, the department said he will need several more surgeries in the coming weeks.

“The family is appreciative of the overwhelming support received up to this point. Please continue with thoughts and prayers!” the department tweeted Saturday.