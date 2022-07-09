TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has identified the first presumptive positive case of monkeypox in Kansas.

The KDHE worked with the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment to determine the case, based on testing at the KDHE Laboratories.

The patient is an adult in Johnson County who recently traveled out of state. No additional information has been released by the KDHE at this time to protect the patient’s privacy.

“The risk of monkeypox spreading in Kansas remains low,” Janet Stanek, secretary of KDHE, said. “If you are experiencing symptoms of monkeypox illness, it’s important to stay home and contact your health care provider as soon as possible to avoid spreading the disease to others.”

Typical symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, chills, and exhaustion, followed by a rash that can look like pimples or blisters that may appear on the face, inside the mouth, and on other parts of the body.

According to a news release from the KDHE, not all cases will show symptoms before the onset of a rash, so they recommend contacting your health care provider if you experience “monkeypox-like rash” symptoms.

Risk factors for monkeypox infection include the following scenarios within 21 days of first symptom onset:

Contact with a person or people with a similar-appearing rash or who received a diagnosis of confirmed or probable monkeypox, OR

Close or intimate in-person contact with individuals in a social network experiencing monkeypox activity including meeting partners through an online website, digital app or social event, OR

Recent travel outside the US to a country with confirmed cases of monkeypox or where the monkeypox virus is endemic, OR

Contact with a dead or live wild animal or exotic pet that is an African endemic species or used a product derived from such animals (game meat, creams, lotions, powders, etc.)

There is a vaccine available to those with a known exposure, but due to limited supply, residents who have not been contacted by the KDHE or clinic partners are not able to receive the vaccine.

KDHE will expand eligibility as additional doses are available. For more information, you can visit the KDHE website by clicking here.