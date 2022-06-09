WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The boil water advisory that was in effect for the city of Wichita has been rescinded, according to a news release from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

The news release says that the test results came back with no issues, and customers can now begin using their water like normal. Along with Wichita, the city of Andover also had their boil water advisory rescinded.

Laboratory testing samples collected from the City of Wichita indicate no evidence of bacteriological contamination, and all other conditions that placed the system at risk of contamination are deemed by KDHE officials to be resolved, a spokesperson from the City of Wichita said.

The boil water advisory is still in effect for Rose Hill, Valley Center, and Derby.

The City of Wichita announced the boil water advisory just after 4 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7, saying that during routine maintenance at the water treatment plant, an unexpected water quality change occurred, resulting in a slight increase in turbidity, which is the measure of water’s clarity.

High turbidity can lead to a loss of chlorine residual levels and may result in microbial contamination.

Some summer programs were announced to be delayed again due to the water issues, and there is currently no news that they intend to restart tomorrow as a result of the test results.

Wichita Public Works and Utilities Director Alan King said in a news conference Wednesday morning that the City had to collect samples from 180 different places in the water system. He said it took longer than expected because workers had to flush the system in some areas in order to get the samples.

Valley Center, Rose Hill, Kechi, Derby, Andover, and Sedgwick County Rural Water Districts 2 and 3 have been included in this boil water advisory because the city purchases water from Wichita, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.