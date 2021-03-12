KDOC: Inmate dies at El Dorado Correctional Facility, cause of death pending

EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Corrections announced Friday that an El Dorado Correctional Facility resident, Ryan Mitchell, died Thursday Mar. 11, 2021. The cause of death is pending an autopsy. According to KDOC, the preliminary assessment indicates the death was not related to COVID-19.

KDOC stated that per protocol when an inmate dies in the custody of KDOC, the death is under investigation by KDOC and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI).

The inmate was serving a 176-month sentence for intent to distribute and a weapons charge. He had been imprisoned with KDOC since Oct. 2018.

