EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC) and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) are investigating the death of an inmate at the El Dorado Correctional Facility.

The KDOC states that 42-year-old Erik Lawrence DeLeon, who was serving a 188-month sentence based on convictions in Ford County, Kansas of aggravated robbery and criminal possession of a firearm, died unexpectedly on Friday, January 13.

His cause of death is pending the results of an independent autopsy, according to the KDOC.

“Per protocol, when a resident dies in the custody of the KDOC, the death is under investigation by the KDOC and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation,” the KDOC said.

The investigation is ongoing.