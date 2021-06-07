KDOL begins partnership with Kansas Sheriff departments to help expedite unemployment claims process

WICHITA, Kan (KSNW) – Since 2020, the Kansas Department of Labor (KDOL) staff have dealt with old equipment and new federal programs as more and more Kansans continued to face issues with their claims being denied. Now KDOL is working to get cases cleared up, and money into accounts.

29 Kansas Sheriff departments across Kansas, including Sedgwick County, are teaming up with KDOL to help verify the identity of many who are waiting for their unemployment.

“I am owed somewhere around 40-thousand and I have never gotten a dime,” said Jeremy Rutherford, who has been waiting for his unemployment money.

Marked as ‘fraud’ — Rutherford has been trying to get his unemployment for more than a year. On Monday he was the third person at the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office hoping to prove he is who he says he is.

“If you’re committing fraud you are not going to the sheriffs office — you know it’s not happening,” said Rutherford.

Craig Wichier, another Wichitan who’s struggling with unemployment issues, said he hasn’t been paid since December.

“You call and they refer you to a website and the website refers you to a number — it’s just a circle,” said Wichier.

Sedgwick county Lieutenant Benjamin Blick said his office has been busy verifying more by 30 people before noon.

“If it’s just me sitting in there for a matter of 5 minutes helping someone fill out a form,” Lt. Blick said. “If we can speed that process up like I said, it’s a small token for what we can do for those people.”

Once the sheriff’s office verifies each individual against who they say they are, the forms go back to KDOL and it’s on the Department of Labor to further process the claims.

“I’m at my last end, I’m trying anything and I don’t think it’s going to help, but I’m trying anything,” said Wichier.

