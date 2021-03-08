KDOL warns of fraudulent Facebook content, asks Kansans to report fraud

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) The Kansas Department of Labor alerted Kansans to be aware of fraudulent social media accounts and websites impersonating the Kansas Department of Labor. KDOL announced that these accounts and websites are not managed by KDOL, and advised Kansans to not click on any links or provide any personal information to these accounts.

Anyone who receives a message or comment from a social media account impersonating KDOL is asked to report it immediately. Kansans are asked to only use www.GetKansasBenefits.gov or www.PUA.GetKansasBenefits.gov when accessing their unemployment benefits account.

How to check if the social media account is not a scam:

Check the name of the account for any spelling errors or letters replaced by numbers (0 instead of O)

Check that the handle is correct (@KansasDOL)

Check how many likes and followers the page has. The official KDOL page has over 30 thousand at this time.

Check that the correct address listed on the page.

Check that the correct email and website are listed on the page.

Image courtesy of KDOL

To report any potential fraud or identification theft, click here.