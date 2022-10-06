WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) has administered a grant of $28.5 million to provide funding for “Transportation Alternatives” (TA) programs across Kansas for the 2023-2024 fiscal year.

According to a news release, the grant gives funding for a variety of different projects, including pedestrian and bicycle facilities, infrastructure for non-driver access to public transportation, and “overall safety and mobility improvements.”

KDOT received almost 50 applications for the grant. The 32 Kansas TA programs that received funding are:

Project Sponsor CountyProject Title TA Award
Atchison – City ofAtchisonAtchison Middle School Safe Routes to School Stage 2 – Santa Fe West Sidewalks$695,492
Augusta – City ofButlerRedbud Trail – Connection to Augusta$3,286,974
Baldwin City – City ofDouglasMaple Leaf Trail – Phase 2$670,000
Belle Plaine – City of Sumner Pedestrian Crossing Safety $338,155 
Columbus – City ofCherokeeSafe Routes to School – Phase 2$307,200
Council Grove – City ofMorrisSafe Routes to School – Priority 1 Improvements$855,800 
De Soto – City of JohnsonDe Soto Recreation Trails – Priority 1 $776,486 
Dodge City – City of FordComanche Trail Bike/Pedestrian Trail$872,776
Dodge City – City ofFordSouth Dodge Walking Trail$1,697,854
Ellinwood – City ofBartonEllinwood – Downtown Pedestrian Access and Streetscape Improvements $1,053,265 
Emporia – City of LyonSidewalk System Improvement Project$483,744
Eudora – City ofDouglas K-10/Church Street – Shared Use Path $947,404 
Frontenac – City ofCrawford Sidewalk Improvements $1,457,458 
Garden Plain – City ofSedgwick Harry and Main Street Sidewalks $268,800 
Halstead – City ofHarvey  Safe Routes to School – Priority 1 Improvements $401,630 
Independence – City ofMontgomery West Main – Multi-Use Path and Sidewalk $980,224 
Junction City – City ofGeary Spring Valley Road -Sidewalk Improvements $389,000 
Lawrence – City ofDouglas Safe Routes to School – Sidewalk Improvements $955,000 
Leavenworth – City of Leavenworth Vilas Street – ADA and Sidewalk Upgrades (10-20 and 20-22) $1,265,840 
Manhattan – City of Riley Juliette Avenue $1,200,583 
Manhattan – City of Riley K-18 & 17th Street – Pedestrian Improvements $1,193,365 
McPherson – City ofMcPherson Northview Trail – Phase 2$856,351
Medicine Lodge/Barber Co.Barber Iliff Corridor – Pedestrian Improvements$531,516
Neodesha – City ofWilson Safe Routes to School – Construction$864,739
Osawatomie – City ofMiami John Brown and South Levee Loop Project$1,530,770
Parsons – City of  Labette Tolen Creek Trail$784,272
Sabetha – City of  Nemaha Oregon Street – Sidewalk Project$955,000
St. George – City of Pottawatomie Increase ability to walk/bike in St. George$1,008,660
Strong City – City of Chase Cottonwood St. – Streetscape Project$780,000
USD 270-PlainvilleRooks Safe Routes to School and Beyond$15,000
WaKeeney – City ofTrego Downtown – Pedestrian Access and Streetscape Improvements$1,287,481
Winfield – City of Cowley Pedestrian Access Expansion$210,670 
                          TOTAL:$28,499,909 
Source: Kansas Department of Transportation

Project recipients selected for this round provided a local match of more than $7 million. 

