WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) has administered a grant of $28.5 million to provide funding for “Transportation Alternatives” (TA) programs across Kansas for the 2023-2024 fiscal year.
According to a news release, the grant gives funding for a variety of different projects, including pedestrian and bicycle facilities, infrastructure for non-driver access to public transportation, and “overall safety and mobility improvements.”
KDOT received almost 50 applications for the grant. The 32 Kansas TA programs that received funding are:
|Project Sponsor
|County
|Project Title
|TA Award
|Atchison – City of
|Atchison
|Atchison Middle School Safe Routes to School Stage 2 – Santa Fe West Sidewalks
|$695,492
|Augusta – City of
|Butler
|Redbud Trail – Connection to Augusta
|$3,286,974
|Baldwin City – City of
|Douglas
|Maple Leaf Trail – Phase 2
|$670,000
|Belle Plaine – City of
|Sumner
|Pedestrian Crossing Safety
|$338,155
|Columbus – City of
|Cherokee
|Safe Routes to School – Phase 2
|$307,200
|Council Grove – City of
|Morris
|Safe Routes to School – Priority 1 Improvements
|$855,800
|De Soto – City of
|Johnson
|De Soto Recreation Trails – Priority 1
|$776,486
|Dodge City – City of
|Ford
|Comanche Trail Bike/Pedestrian Trail
|$872,776
|Dodge City – City of
|Ford
|South Dodge Walking Trail
|$1,697,854
|Ellinwood – City of
|Barton
|Ellinwood – Downtown Pedestrian Access and Streetscape Improvements
|$1,053,265
|Emporia – City of
|Lyon
|Sidewalk System Improvement Project
|$483,744
|Eudora – City of
|Douglas
|K-10/Church Street – Shared Use Path
|$947,404
|Frontenac – City of
|Crawford
|Sidewalk Improvements
|$1,457,458
|Garden Plain – City of
|Sedgwick
|Harry and Main Street Sidewalks
|$268,800
|Halstead – City of
|Harvey
|Safe Routes to School – Priority 1 Improvements
|$401,630
|Independence – City of
|Montgomery
|West Main – Multi-Use Path and Sidewalk
|$980,224
|Junction City – City of
|Geary
|Spring Valley Road -Sidewalk Improvements
|$389,000
|Lawrence – City of
|Douglas
|Safe Routes to School – Sidewalk Improvements
|$955,000
|Leavenworth – City of
|Leavenworth
|Vilas Street – ADA and Sidewalk Upgrades (10-20 and 20-22)
|$1,265,840
|Manhattan – City of
|Riley
|Juliette Avenue
|$1,200,583
|Manhattan – City of
|Riley
|K-18 & 17th Street – Pedestrian Improvements
|$1,193,365
|McPherson – City of
|McPherson
|Northview Trail – Phase 2
|$856,351
|Medicine Lodge/Barber Co.
|Barber
|Iliff Corridor – Pedestrian Improvements
|$531,516
|Neodesha – City of
|Wilson
|Safe Routes to School – Construction
|$864,739
|Osawatomie – City of
|Miami
|John Brown and South Levee Loop Project
|$1,530,770
|Parsons – City of
|Labette
|Tolen Creek Trail
|$784,272
|Sabetha – City of
|Nemaha
|Oregon Street – Sidewalk Project
|$955,000
|St. George – City of
|Pottawatomie
|Increase ability to walk/bike in St. George
|$1,008,660
|Strong City – City of
|Chase
|Cottonwood St. – Streetscape Project
|$780,000
|USD 270-Plainville
|Rooks
|Safe Routes to School and Beyond
|$15,000
|WaKeeney – City of
|Trego
|Downtown – Pedestrian Access and Streetscape Improvements
|$1,287,481
|Winfield – City of
|Cowley
|Pedestrian Access Expansion
|$210,670
|TOTAL:
|$28,499,909
Project recipients selected for this round provided a local match of more than $7 million.
Be the first to know with KSN News in the palm of your hand
Stay up-to-date on Wichita news and weather. KSN News is available to you anytime on the KSN News app. For the latest KSN radar in the palm of your hand, download the KSN Weather App. Get breaking news and a daily rundown of the news that’s important to you by signing up for our newsletters.