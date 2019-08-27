KDOT hosting local consult meetings

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Department of Transportation wants to know what you think about Kansas roads.

KDOT is holding a series of local consult meetings. Today they were in Topeka.

Transportation Deputy Secretary Maggie Doll said most people they’ve met with just want the current program maintained.

“One thing we keep hearing over and over again is that we need to take care of the system that we already have,” Doll said, “so maintaining, preserving the roads and the bridges that we already have is really important to folks.”

Officials make their way to Wichita tomorrow. They will be at the WSU Metroplex from 9 until noon. The meeting is open to the public.

