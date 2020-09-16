Kechi Mayor and wife rallied by the community as they fight COVID-19

KECHI, Kan. (KSNW)-Community Kindness is keeping the Kechi Mayor and his wife’s spirits up as they battle Coronavirus.

The same virus, but different symptoms.

For John Speer, the virus left him with no energy and struggling to breathe for several days.

It was far more serious for his wife. Speer said there were moments doctors didn’t think she would pull through.

“It was life threatening,” said Mayor John Speer.

For the past nine days, Speer’s wife was in the ICU fighting for her life, but Tuesday afternoon she was brought to the hospital’s COVID-19 unity and has stabilized.

“There were some real touch and go times in this past week, at one point where we didn’t even know if she was going to make it,” said Speer.

Speer said being isolated from his wife was difficult. He said the community was his lifeline.

From mowing his lawn, giving out meals, to even decorating his door and drawing on his driveway with chalk art, he said the community was there as soon as they heard the news.

“First we were shocked because we’re so small and then I think it was just a matter of how we can help and trying to get them,” said community member Liz Basford.

“We’re drawing pictures on his driveway because he’s sick and we want to make him feel better,” said community member Zoey Trumbull.

“That made me cry the other day when i came out and saw it just, it just touched my heart so much,” said Speer.

Speer said his wife has many complications to overcome and while he wants people to take this seriously, he also hopes people remember to be kind where kindness is needed.

“Be kinder to one another, do nice things, and hopefully we’ll get, we’ll get through this together,” he said.

Speer said the doctors are hoping to send his wife home by Friday.