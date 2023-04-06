WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kechi’s new police chief will be a familiar face to some.

Braden Moore, the former police chief of Benton, introduced himself to the community as the new Kechi chief on the department’s Facebook page Thursday. He takes over the department following the resignation in March of Chief Jessie Woodrow.

Moore announced on March 21 that he and his family would be leaving because he had accepted an offer to be chief of police in another community. In addition, his K9 partner Rocky was retiring and would join him and his family.

In his post from the Kechi page, Moore promises the community to expect more activity on the department’s Facebook page, including videos from officers and safety tips. Moore says he is looking forward to meeting members of the community.