Keeping a healthy mindset during the ‘Stay at Home’ order

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– Stay positive, That’s the advice from mental health professionals if you’re faced with isolation during the pandemic. They say try to stick to the same routine that you had before isolation. This will help you deal with the feeling that isolation is permanent.

“Get up at the same time, shower even though you are not going to be leaving the house you know, it will make you feel better,” said Licensed Psychologist, Dr. Molly Allen.

Another recommendation limit the amount or hours spent on social media and watching television.

“It starts to almost come into a repetitive behavior or it can even lead into some OCD patterns,” said Senior Director over Outpatient Services, Shawna Allen.

Remember you can call most mental health professionals and schedule an appointment if you’re feeling anxious or have questions on how to keep yourself busy during isolation.

LATEST NEWS: