WICHITA, Kan. (Telemundo Kansas)–As families are spending their time outdoors It is important to remind ourselves to keep our furry friends safe indoors.

KSN News talked with the Kansas Humane Society who say this is one of the most stressful holidays of the year for our 4-legged friends.



Lucas Shaver is one of the adoption counselors at the Kansas Humane Society and says every year during the 3rd through the 6th of July approximately 30 percent of animals escape or go missing.

That is why it is important to keep your furry friends inside during those days. If you are planning on setting off fireworks near your home keep your pet busy inside. Turning on the tv, giving them a treat of simply being inside with them will help keep them distracted. It is also important for people to watch what is around your animal. During the celebrations there is often a lot of food or items that can be harmful for your pet.

“You know charcoal and smoke and fire. There is a lot of things for animals to be afraid of during this time, so we are seeing a lot of strays that come in during this time out of their homes without any without any short of identifying markers any short of identification,” said Shaver. “Big things we recommend personally making sure your pet is microchipped, and if you have microchipped pets be sure to keep that information up to date as much as possible.”



The Kansas Humane Society will be open on the 4th of July as well as the Kansas Animal Shelter to help take in any pets who may have gotten out or ran off during the celebrations.