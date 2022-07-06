SEDGWICK, Kan. (KSNW) — Many local farmers are doing everything they can to keep their crops and livestock alive in the heat. This comes just weeks after 2,000 cattle died in Southwest Kansas because of the weather.

For farms like Serenity Farm in Sedgwick, it can be a challenge to try and beat the heat all while keeping production going.

“Try to harvest our crops as early in the morning as we can get them cooled off and into the trailer,” said Owner and Operator of Serenity Farm, Tiffany Dilts.

Dilts, her husband, and their eight kids work each day on their farm, harvesting their 20 types of summer crops and keeping their animals cool.

Dilts said the cows are doing well this year with plenty of shade and water, but other farms have been impacted.

“Heat stress does happen. We have been researching it for years, and years it can cost the beef industry in normal years up to $370 million,” said Kansas State University’s Beef Systems Specialist Jaymelynn Farney.

Serenity Farm has not had any losses this year, but they are still dealing with the hot temperatures.

“Our egg production definitely slows down. The chickens don’t want to be in the henhouse anymore than we want to be out in the sun ourselves,” said Dilts.

Dilts said that crop production is somewhat slow right now due to the swing in temperatures, but one thing has helped: their onions and weeds. They have around 40,000 onions, and the weeds have provided shade, allowing them to grow.

While they try to keep the crops and animals hydrated, they have to do the same for themselves.

“Try not to push it too far. It has kind of been a challenge just cause there is so much to get done,” said Dilts.

Dilts said they try to take plenty of breaks to ensure they are not overdoing it.

As production is slow right now, she expects things to pick up near the end of July.