WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Tuesday afternoon, a boil water advisory was issued for Wichita and its surrounding areas. With water being an everyday essential, about 500,000 people are figuring out workarounds instead of boiling water. Some businesses chose to close up shop Wednesday.

In some cases, shutting down is not an option. Despite the boil water advisory, those in need of care, whether medical or simply needing a place to stay, still got what they needed.

“Today’s been busy, but it’s a great team. We’re all in it to make sure that everyone has a safe stay here [and] everyone is the least impacted as possible,” said Jessica Spore, the Ascension Via Christi Infection Prevention Director for Kansas.

Over 60 Ascension Via Christi sites of care in Wichita had to jump into action after Tuesday’s boil water advisory and adapt.

“The hospitals can’t close. We’re open 24 hours a day, every day, so it is very impactful that we have the ample supplies because we can’t turn away anybody,” said Spore.

In preparation for events like this, Ascension Via Christi has a surplus of water to use.

Calling for some help, Union Rescue Mission on Wednesday was asking for more water for their guests.

“It’s an inconvenience for everyone. There’s no one that’s not affected by that, and so we understand that [for] everyone, but for us in particular, it’s one of those things that is a little bit more than just, ‘Oh, we got to get a bottle of water.’ We have got to make sure we have it,” said Doug Nolte, the CEO of Union Rescue Mission.

Nolte said they are now boiling water so they can cook for their guests and made sure to buy water bottles and paper plates. Another concern is dehydration in the humidity.

“We have a medical respite wing where a lot of our guys here need medical attention, and so as they do that, again, water: making sure they’re hydrated. This is a time of year where we will see men come in who are dehydrated or have issues related to that,” said Nolte.