Key infrastructure investments through $84 million in Federal Coronavirus Relief Funding for KDOT

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Governor Laura Kelly announced that more than 93 million dollars in federal funds are going to roads and infrastructure in Kansas. The governor made that announcement Thursday afternoon during a visit to Newton.

Governor Kelly said every county and city in Kansas will be receiving funds from the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act to invest in their community, with special consideration to those communities who were impacted the most.

“The coronavirus relief in response to supplemental act funding allows us to make smart investments in a wide range of infrastructure programs and services we will advance at least 21 million dollars in state highway preservations by December,”the governor said.

Governor Kelly said multiple options were considered for how to best invest the CRRSA funds. The Kelly Administration, in collaboration with KDOT, ultimately selected an approach allowing the accomplishment of three goals:

Invest the maximum amount of dollars into our economy in the least amount of time.

Invest dollars in every Kansas county, leaving no part of the state behind.

Target additional economic opportunities in the communities that have been hit the hardest during the pandemic.

Kansas motor fuel tax revenues have declined by $37.5 million since April 2020. Because a third of this revenue is earmarked for local communities, $12.5 million will be distributed to make local government budgets whole. All Kansas counties and over 600 cities receive funding through the Special City County Highway Fund formula.

The City of Newton, the site of Thursday’s announcement, was used as an example by Governor Kelly to demonstrate how coronavirus relief funds will have a positive impact at the local level. In July 2020, Newton was awarded a $2 million project as part of the KDOT Cost Share Program for the extension of streets to serve new development. Relief funding will be distributed across KDOT programs such as Cost Share.

The infusion of federal relief funds will enable KDOT to advance a minimum of $25 million in preservation construction lettings by December 2021 and to invest $10-15 million in increased funding for local partnership programs such as Cost Share, Local Bridge, Technology and High Risk Rural Roads. Priority will be given communities hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

For details on the fund distribution, click here.