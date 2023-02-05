MANKATO, Kan. (KSNW) — According to the KHP, a baby was thrown from a vehicle and died after a crash late Saturday night in Mankato.

According to the KHP, the crash happened in the 100 block of N. McRoberts St. in Mankato just before Midnight Saturday.

The KHP said the 18-year-old driver was heading south on N. McRoberts St. when his vehicle went off the road into a ditch.

The vehicle then went airborne and hit a tree, the KHP said the baby was thrown from the vehicle and later died.

The driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

According to the KHP, the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and the baby was not buckled in.