WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) has released the numbers for arrests and citations over the Memorial Day weekend, and DUI arrests are down from last year.

The reporting period for the holiday weekend ran from 6 p.m. on Friday, May 27 through 11:59 p.m. on Monday, May 30.

KHP says they worked one fatal non-DUI crash with one fatality and one fatal DUI-related crash with one fatality over the weekend.

Additionally, KHP says they made 17 DUI arrests, down from 20 last year and up from 15 in 2020.

They also issued 833 speeding tickets over the weekend, up from 781 in 2021, but down from 1,031 in 2020. Here is all of the information KHP released:

Enforcement Data202020212022
DUI Arrests152017
Speed Citations1,031781833
Speed Warnings708474639
Safety Belt – Adult Citations15176101
Safety Belt – Adult Warnings1699
Safety Belt – Teen Citations615
Safety Belt – Teen Warnings310
Child Restraint – Citations292029
Motorist Assists1,026748811
(Courtesy: Kansas Highway Patrol)
Crash Data202020212022
Fatal DUI Related Crashes001
DUI Related Fatalities001
Non-DUI Related Fatal Crashes131
Non-DUI Related Fatalities151
(Courtesy: Kansas Highway Patrol)

Information in the table is compared to data from 2020 and 2021 for the same reporting period.