Medicine Lodge woman, 2 Las Vegas residents killed in Harper County crash

HARPER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol said three people were killed in a head-on collision. It happened Thursday night on U.S. 160 in Harper County.

The patrol said a Hyundai Elantra was eastbound on the highway and went left of center striking a Pontiac Torrent.

The driver of the Hyundai, Johnathan J. Goulding, 48, and his passenger, Haylee A. Goulding, 19, both of Las Vegas, died in the crash. The driver of the Pontiac, 60-year-old Connie S. Randle, of Medicine Lodge, also died in the collision.

The highway was closed while officials investigated the crash.

KHP Troopers are investigating a triple fatality head on collision on U-160 mile marker 243 in Harper County. This involves 2 passenger vehicles. The highway is closed and being diverted by KDOT. More info can be found on the KHP crash log after notifications have been made. pic.twitter.com/Q0r4fdt2J7 — Trooper Chad (@TrooperChadKHP) November 20, 2020

