Medicine Lodge woman, 2 Las Vegas residents killed in Harper County crash

by: KSN News

HARPER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol said three people were killed in a head-on collision. It happened Thursday night on U.S. 160 in Harper County.

The patrol said a Hyundai Elantra was eastbound on the highway and went left of center striking a Pontiac Torrent.

The driver of the Hyundai, Johnathan J. Goulding, 48, and his passenger, Haylee A. Goulding, 19, both of Las Vegas, died in the crash. The driver of the Pontiac, 60-year-old Connie S. Randle, of Medicine Lodge, also died in the collision.

The highway was closed while officials investigated the crash.

