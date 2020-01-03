KHP holiday activity report shows declining DUI arrests, speed citations New Year’s Eve

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas moved into 2020 a little safer than New Years’ Eves of the past.

The Kansas Highway Patrol released the New Year’s Eve Holiday Activity Report for 2020 showing DUI arrests, safety belt citations, fatal DUI crashes, among other categories reported from 6 p.m. Dec. 31 to 11:59 p.m. Jan. 1, 2020.

The report, which compares data from 2018, 2019, and 2020, shows a decline in engagement by law enforcement in almost all activities from years past.

Information in the table is compared to data from 2018 and 2019

New Year’s Day Holiday Activity report. (Courtesy: KHP)

Reporting period for 2018 ran from 6 p.m. Friday, December 29, 2017 to 11:59 p.m. Monday, January 1, 2018.

Reporting period for 2019 ran from 6 p.m. Friday, December 28, 2018 to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, January 1, 2019.

Reporting period for 2020 ran from 6 p.m. Tuesday, December 31, 2019 to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, January 1, 2020.

DUI arrests are down from 22 to 15 compared to 2019. Citations for speeding and speed warnings dropped by over half; citations down to 329 from 954 and speeding warnings at 386 from 825 the previous year.

As in the previous years, drivers were safe enough to avoid fatal DUI crashes and DUI related fatalities, and there were also no non-DUI related crashes or fatalities reported. KHP worked no deadly crashes during the reporting period.

LATEST STORIES: