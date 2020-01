WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol says one of its troopers was injured early Saturday morning in a crash on Kellogg at Hillside.

Sedgwick County dispatch says the first reports were for an injury-crash at 12:17 a.m. First responders initially said one patient had serious injuries and another had minor injuries.

KHP could not elaborate on the severity of the trooper’s injuries.

We expect more information from KHP later today.

Kellogg was reduced to one lane for about two hours.