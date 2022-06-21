WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — As the harvest season begins, the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) is reminding drivers to be extra vigilant on the roads this season to reduce crashes with farm equipment.

Most farm equipment is not designed to travel at highway speeds and may only travel between 15 and 25 mph. Additionally, farm equipment is often wider than the lane of traffic, so extra room should be allowed when sharing the road.

“As the busy farming season is underway, each traveler in Kansas needs to be more aware of increased farm implement and truck traffic. In Kansas, we have many trucks exiting and entering the roadways at any given time. Traveling around these vehicles requires extra caution,” Lieutenant Candice Breshears, KHP public information officer, said.

KHP says caution should be practiced on all roads, but especially on busy rural roads with unmarked intersections.

KHP also gave some other tips to keep in mind:

Don’t assume the farmer knows you’re there. Most farmers regularly check for vehicles behind them. However, most of their time must be spent looking ahead to stay on the road and watch for oncoming traffic. Implements are very loud, hindering their ability to hear your vehicle.

Pass with extreme caution. Don't pass unless you can see clearly ahead of both your vehicle and the equipment you are passing. If there are curves or hills blocking your view, wait until you can clearly visualize the area you are passing in. You should not pass in a designated "No Passing Zone," even if you are stuck behind a farm vehicle. Do not pass if you are within 100 feet of any intersection, railroad grade crossing, bridge, elevated structure, or tunnel.

When a farm vehicle pulls to the right side of the road, it does not mean it is turning right or allowing you to pass. Due to the size of some farm equipment, the farmer must execute wide left turns, so allow plenty of room and time to turn and be alert to see if there might be a driveway or field they may be turning into.

Be patient. Don't assume that a farmer can move aside to let you pass. Shoulders may be soft, wet, or steep, which can cause the farm vehicle to tip, or the shoulder may not support the weight of a heavy farm vehicle. They understand you are being delayed and will move over at the first safe location available.

Think of the slow-moving vehicle emblem as a warning to adjust your speed. When you see the slow-moving vehicle emblem, immediately slow down. While the emblems are visible from a long distance, it is difficult to judge the speed at which you are closing in on the vehicle, especially at night.

Pay attention. When you are not focused solely on the road, you increase your chances of a collision, especially if you should come upon a slow-moving farm vehicle.

According to the Kansas Traffic Safety Resource Office, as of June 17, there have been 172 traffic deaths in the state of Kansas, up 1.2% from 2021.