SUMNER CO., Kan. (KSNW) — According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Wellington man was taken to the hospital after driving off from police and hitting a patrol car.

It happened around 2:21 p.m. Friday on I35 S. in Sumner County.

The KHP said the Wellington man was driving away from police and tried to avoid police intervention, but lost control and hit a police car.

The police car then hit a passing semi.