WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas Highway 61 has been closed while the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) and emergency services are working a fatal car crash.

According to the KHP, the crash happened shortly before 4:31 p.m. on Friday. The road is closed both ways between Turon and Preston.

It is unclear how many injuries there are.

KSN News will continue to update this story as more information is received.