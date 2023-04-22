WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A fake kidnapping scam is making the rounds in Wichita.

Police are warning residents about the scam, which involves someone calling you, claiming they have kidnapped a loved one. The caller tries to get you to pay them a ransom for their safe return.

Wichita Police say don’t pay anything over the phone and do not provide any personal information. Try to verify the loved one is safe.

Hang up and block the caller and call 911 immediately if you cannot reach your loved one. Police say they are working to identify the scammers.