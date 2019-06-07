Kinsley community serves others in honor of local teen

KINSLEY, Kan. (KSNW) Family and friends in small town Kinsley are remembering a local teenager while serving the community.

“Funny, probably honorary and really kind,” Caitlin Hermann said.

That’s how former classmate Hermann said she remembers Alex Gleason.

The 18-year-old took his own life on July 20, 2016.

Photo courtesy: Abby Heinz

Photo courtesy: Abby Heinz



“No parent should ever have to go through that,” his father Marty Gleason said.

Since then, he’s been remembered for having a big heart.

“He had a hand in probably everything,” Hermann said. “If somebody needed help, Alex would do it.”

Hermann said she found out about Gleason’s death while she was at a mission trip.

“I was at ‘Prayer and Action,’ she said. “It’s a diocesan program where you go paint homes for people in need.”

Once she returned home, she wanted to do something similar in Kinsley to honor Gleason.

That’s when she started “Action For Alex.”

“We do things like yard work, painting houses, really whatever we can do to help,” Hermann said. “In years past, we’ve painted homes, movie theatre, track and field and more.”

Hermann started the three-day event in 2017.

Each year, they choose a project.

This year, they painted a home for an 80-year-old woman.

“He wanted to help people,” Alex’s mother Jennifer Gleason said. “I just love the fact that this is the way we’re honoring his memory.”

A simple act of service, but one that is turning a tragedy into a positive thing for the community.

“It’s something he would of been really really proud of,” Marty said. “And we’re very proud of it too.”

