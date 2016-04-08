KISS to play at Intrust Bank Arena in July

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
ftr16a (1)_271807

WICHITA, Kansas – Rock & Roll legends KISS are returning to Wichita for the first time in more than 15 years.

The band’s “Freedom to Rock” tour is coming to INTRUST Bank Arena on July 25 and tickets go on sale next Friday, April 15 at 10 a.m.

The tour will kick off on July 7th in Boise, Idaho and will travel the country throughout July and August and will close September.

Opening for KISS will be Recording Artist Caleb Johnson (American Idol Season 13 winner).

For more information, you can log onto Intrust Bank Arena or by clicking here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories