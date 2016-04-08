KISS to play at Intrust Bank Arena in July

WICHITA, Kansas – Rock & Roll legends KISS are returning to Wichita for the first time in more than 15 years.

The band’s “Freedom to Rock” tour is coming to INTRUST Bank Arena on July 25 and tickets go on sale next Friday, April 15 at 10 a.m.

The tour will kick off on July 7th in Boise, Idaho and will travel the country throughout July and August and will close September.

Opening for KISS will be Recording Artist Caleb Johnson (American Idol Season 13 winner).

For more information, you can log onto Intrust Bank Arena or by clicking here.