WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Krispy Kreme is hoping to ease the pain at the pump with “Donut Deflation”. The doughnut maker is offering a dozen doughnuts for the average cost of a gallon of gas.

Krispy Kreme is offering the promotion every Wednesday from now until Labor Day, so you can buy a dozen glazed doughnuts for the same price that an average gallon of gas costs nationally on the preceding Monday.

The national average for a gallon of gas is currently $4.08, according to AAA. The Kansas average is sitting at $3.70. In Wichita, it is down to $3.58, a drop of 17 cents over the last week.